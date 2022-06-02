Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 231,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,519 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,818,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Corteva by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

