Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Corning worth $61,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

