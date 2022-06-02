Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.55% of Corning worth $176,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 60,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

