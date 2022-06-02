Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.20. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1,441,809 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

