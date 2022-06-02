Contrasting Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jones Lang LaSalle and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 0 3 0 2.50 Rigetti Computing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus target price of $282.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.47%. Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of 16.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $19.37 billion 0.47 $961.60 million $19.41 9.67 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 4.99% 17.51% 7.23% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

