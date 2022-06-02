Contrasting Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% TransAlta -12.08% 14.13% 2.79%

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.43 -$428.47 million ($1.06) -10.80

Broadscale Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadscale Acquisition and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70

TransAlta has a consensus target price of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.62%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

