Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.75 and last traded at $75.08. 768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

