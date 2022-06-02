ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 13.2% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 370,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,325,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $16,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,193,693 shares of company stock worth $5,257,635. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 18.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 20.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

