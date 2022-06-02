Contentos (COS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Contentos (COS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Contentos has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,892.48 or 1.00083760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,931,243,928 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,564,669 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

