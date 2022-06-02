Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

