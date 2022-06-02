Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Shares Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.78% of Concord Acquisition worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Acquisition alerts:

CND opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.