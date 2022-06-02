Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 82,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.