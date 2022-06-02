Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 465,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,696. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.60%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

