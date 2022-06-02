Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 12,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,135. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

