Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 309,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

