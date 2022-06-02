Comparing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and United Development Funding IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.95 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -96.55 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 2 2 0 2.20 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About United Development Funding IV (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.