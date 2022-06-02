Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $936.62 million, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

