Commerce Bank Sells 593 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

