Commerce Bank Sells 4,752 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $178.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

