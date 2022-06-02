Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.