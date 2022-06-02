Commerce Bank Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

