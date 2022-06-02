Commerce Bank Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.