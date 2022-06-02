Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,124,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,949,000 after buying an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH opened at $119.28 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.