Commerce Bank Acquires 613 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

