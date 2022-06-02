CoinLoan (CLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $454,056.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for about $19.90 or 0.00065788 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $38.80 million and $454,056.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,026.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,323.29 or 0.60547309 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00429355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 489.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io

CoinLoan Coin Trading

