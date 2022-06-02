Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -17.92%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.