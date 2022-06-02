Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.13. 39,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,754,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $7,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,912,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,343 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

