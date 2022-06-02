Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 248,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 119.1% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

