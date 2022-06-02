Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearway Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

