Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Newfleet Asset Management LLC

Newfleet Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up approximately 1.1% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,113. The firm has a market cap of $740.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.41. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

