Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $3.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.58. 10,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

