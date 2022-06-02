Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.43. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $94.32. 722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

