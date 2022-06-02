Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 8,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,822. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

