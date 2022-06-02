Citigroup Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $190.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.39.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $2,064,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.