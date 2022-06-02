Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 391,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,351. The company has a market cap of $253.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 118,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $3,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

