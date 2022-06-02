Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.70 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.45). Approximately 52,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 967,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.90 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £148.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.47.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,428.44 ($6,867.97).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

