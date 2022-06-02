Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.55

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.5457 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Chunghwa Telecom has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

