Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.85. 2,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $428,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.