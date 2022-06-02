China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

