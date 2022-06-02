Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468,295 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.34% of Chevron worth $777,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $346.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

