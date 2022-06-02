Charles R. Whitchurch Sells 2,000 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSCGet Rating) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ScanSource stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ScanSource by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ScanSource by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 27.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 32.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.