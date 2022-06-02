Charles R. Whitchurch Sells 2,000 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ScanSource stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ScanSource by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ScanSource by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 27.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 32.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

