CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIVW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 99,114 shares in the last quarter.

