CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($107.53) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:CWC traded down €1.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday, hitting €88.40 ($95.05). The stock had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €78.60 ($84.52) and a 52-week high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market cap of $635.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.96.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.