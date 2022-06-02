Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 108,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 128.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Cerner by 290.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 232,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 13.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

