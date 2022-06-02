Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

CPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $661.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 263,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.