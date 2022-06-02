Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Hits $705,026.92

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $705,026.92 and approximately $12,288.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

