Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 114 ($1.44) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 123.67 ($1.56).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 81.72 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.81. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.30 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £945.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.45%.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($69,084.06). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,882.59).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

