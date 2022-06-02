Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Celsion alerts:

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Celsion has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsion will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter valued at $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Celsion by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.