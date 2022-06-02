Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 6,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,911. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

