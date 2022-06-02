Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 26%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shot up 26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $33.60. 69,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,135,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

